Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are 'Totally Back Together,' Source Says

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are back together!

A source tells ET that the Kardashians star and the Puerto Rican superstar have officially rekindled their romance after calling it quits in December.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are totally back together and it was only a matter of time before they rekindled their relationship. They just needed some space to be able to come back to each other," the source says.

"Kendall really likes him, loves that she can be herself around him, and thinks he's cool and down to earth," the source adds. "She is a fan of his music and enjoys going to his shows when she can to support him."

A source tells ET that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have rekindled their romance. - Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

As for Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), the source says that he cares about Kendall.

"Bad Bunny genuinely cares about Kendall and they laugh, have fun together, and vibe," the source adds. "He appreciates Kendall for who she truly is."

The confirmation of their rekindled romance comes just two weeks after Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, were spotted sneaking out of the rapper's hotel in Miami. The same weekend, the model was spotted in the crowd at multiple of the "Where She Goes" rapper's shows. The pair also dined together twice during that same weekend.

Kendall and Bad Bunny sparked the rekindled romance rumors early in May after they were spotted getting cozy during a 2024 Met Gala after-party. The couple was all smiles as they were photographed getting cozy on a couch together at the Après Met 2 Met Gala party.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner reportedly split in December after less than a year of dating. - Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Following the sighting, a source told ET that the couple has a "strong connection."

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can," the source told ET. "There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."

The same source added at the time that despite being caught in public together, they weren't back on.

"They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense," the source said. "They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them."

Bad Bunny and Kendall began their romance in February 2023. At the time, the pair was seen together at the Drake concert and showing a bit of PDA while sitting courtside during NBA games. However, 10 months later, ET confirmed that the pair split and were "doing their own thing" after one year of dating. The pair turned heads when they were spotted together on New Year's Eve, celebrating the holiday with a host of other famous faces.

