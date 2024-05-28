Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny continue to spark rekindled romance rumors, this time in Miami.

The former couple was seen sneaking out of a hotel together through the garage on Sunday, both dressed in casual clothes with Jenner, 28, being photographed in a solo shot first and then in another pic with her on-again-off-again beau, 30. The model wore gray yoga pants, a matching tank top and black sunglasses to discreetly leave their hotel while Bad Bunny opted for a white button-up top, yellow shorts and his signature black-rim glasses with yellow lenses.

Jenner -- who was spotted at several of the Puerto Rican-born singer's shows in Miami over the weekend -- also reportedly dined at Grutman’s Casadonna restaurant for lunch on Sunday after previously visiting Bad Bunny's own restaurant, Gekko, earlier in the trip.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny dined Friday, May 24 at Gekko Miami. The duo were in a private room for their dinner. Bad Bunny ate there nightly for the rest of the weekend."

In mid-May, a source close to the pair told ET that the love is still there between the member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the "Tití Me Preguntó" crooner.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can," the source shared at the time. "There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had."

That statement came after they were seen cozying up to each other at Met Gala after-parties, a tradition for the pair, who attended the 2023 Met Gala separately but were spotted leaving one party after the main event together.

"They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense," the source told ET after the 2024 Met Gala. "They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them."

The potential rekindling comes less than six months after Jenner and Bad Bunny -- whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio -- broke up. The pair split back in December after less than a year together and a source pointed to their busy lives as one reason for their separation.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," the source shared, adding that there wasn't "any negativity between them."

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source continued. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

ET first reported on their relationship in February 2023 when they were spotted casually hanging out a number of times, including courtside NBA trips and one PDA-packed appearance at a Drake concert in August. Later that month, he was spotted wearing a necklace with a "K" charm, which sent fans into a spiral.

Their other public outings include the Saturday Night Live after-party in October, following Bad Bunny's hosting and musical guest gig. They also took part in a joint ad campaign for Gucci, where they posed in a series of paparazzi-style pics that further bolstered the rumors of a relationship.

Despite their breakup just before the holidays, the couple spent New Year's Eve together alongside some other famous faces.

"Kendall and Bad Bunny celebrated New Year's Eve together while on vacation near Barbados with friends including Justin and Hailey [Bieber]," a source told ET. "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still close and have a good time when they're together."

