Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate a special milestone for her 6-year-old daughter True Thompson and her cousins, Dream Kardashian, and Chicago West.

The 39-year-old reality star shared a series of pics and videos of the adorable little girls in a variety of performance outfits as they took to the stage for their dance recital.

"My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly," Khloé wrote. "They did two dances this year- Ballet and hiphop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect 🩷"

Seemingly heading off any negative commentary, Khloé also acknowledged that her daughter and the daughters of sister Kim Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian were all wearing bold makeup looks.

Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians. - Disney/Hulu

"Obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only," the mother of two shared. "They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special 🩷"

One commenter wrote on the post, "It's sad you even have to specify about the makeup, but I understand why. Gorgeous little dancers!"

Khloé replied to the comment, writing, "Obvi I would hope no one would do this normally to a 6 year old."

In the images, True is visibly wearing eyeliner and a bold red lipstick.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller also commented on the post, writing, "Beautiful!!!!" and Khloé replied, "OMG from the dance queen herself!!!!!! Wow this is major."

For their recital, the little cuties rocked pink tutus and slicked back hair. They also wore a baseball-inspired red and white striped dress.

In one pic, Kim and Khloé pose with the three cousins as they hold massive bouquets of pink roses.

True is the daughter of Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson. The exes also share son Tatum, 1, who posed with his big sis in a pic.

