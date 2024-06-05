Khloé Kardashian is keeping her options open! After receiving lots of commentary on her "rigid" schedule from mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé gets candid on this week's episode of The Kardashians about her thoughts on dating following her 2021 split from ex Tristan Thompson.

She explained that her hands-on approach to parenting makes dating tough.

"Once I'm done with the kids at nine, I have limited time. I have to be up with the kids at 4:30… that's my time!" Khloé insists. "I'm not sharing it with a man. I'm not sharing my TV. I'm not sharing my bed."

Calling her family and friends "really judgy" about her decision not to date for the past two and a half years, Khloé notes, "It's not that crazy."

Khloe Kardashian talks about parenting on The Kardashians. - Hulu/Disney

She then poses a hypothetical during her confessional interview, saying, "Let's just say I'm dating. I have no idea how you're supposed to date when you have kids, because I'm not bringing you to my home where my kids are and I'm not going to your home where you're going to chop me up in the basement and kill me. And I'm also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures. You're going to be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes. I don't f**king think so."

However, while talking with Scott Disick, Khloé shuts down the notion that she's done dating forever.

"I thought you don't want to do that?" he asks.

"Not right now," the mother of two replies.

"But you're gonna?" Scott asks.

"Eventually in life! You think I'm just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life?" Khloé muses.

"I feel like we both are," Scott admits. "I don't know, with all these kids running around it's not so sexy."

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick talk dating on The Kardashians - Hulu/Disney

Khloé explains that in her current situation she's not eager to find a man, noting, "I'm exhausted. I don't want anything. I actually just want to lay in bed, watch my shows, decompress, get up, do my work. I don't want anyone stopping my routine."

Of course, the topic of reuniting with Tristan is discussed. Khloé split from Tristan in late 2021 after news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman while secretly engaged to Khloé. This incident came after a series of public cheating scandals from the NBA player.

Khloé makes it clear in this week's episode that the "door is closed" with Tristan, calling her ex's transfer back to the Cleveland Cavaliers "really, really healthy for us."

"When Tristan was next door he was always over," Khloé explains, noting that his opinion of her future dating life is not her concern. "If he wants to torture himself, that's on him. You want to see all these men pulling up to my house, that's your problem."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at her house on The Kardashians. - Hulu

Khloé and Tristan share 6-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson.

In April, a source told ET that Khloé is "in a good place" and prioritizing her work, family and kids.

"She isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now," said the source. "Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

