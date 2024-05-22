Kim Kardashian says she is over watching her sister, Khloé Kardashian, sulk around.

In an exclusive clip released to ET ahead of the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, 43-year-old Kim expresses her dissatisfaction with Khloé, 39, skipping out on Paris Fashion Week in favor of staying home.

The video starts with Kim and "momager" Kris Jenner casually chatting on a private plane about which beds they will take to get some sleep before touching down in France. The topic quickly shifts to Kris' third daughter as the group -- which also includes Kris' beau Corey Gamble -- mentions Khloé's absence.

"I don't care where I go," Kris, 68, tells the group. Kim replies, "You guys wanted that second bed -- the double bed."

"Yeah, that was supposed to be for Khloé," Gamble, 43, adds.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner discuss Khloé Kardashian during the premiere of 'The Kardashians' season 5 - Hulu

Based on the conversation, it appears that the mom of 6-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum backed out of the Paris trip at the last minute, leaving her family -- namely Kim -- in a general state of annoyance and concern.

“Khloé is unbearable these days,” the Skims founder says in a confessional. "And honestly, she's just not feeling it. When you're not feeling it, there's nothing that can force you to come and have a good time."

"You will just be miserable -- I'm not in the mood to deal [with her]," Kim continues.

While Kim airs out her grievances, the cameras also get Khloé's side of the story on missing the trip. The Good American co-founder -- who opened up about a "mental breakdown" she had prior to the birth of her son Tatum -- was happy to stay at home amid big changes on the horizon.

"Kourtney's at the very end of her pregnancy. I feel like someone has to be here -- even for all the kids, God forbid there's a natural disaster," she explains. While Paris Fashion Week took place at the end of September and early October, Kourtney Kardashian did not end up giving birth to her son, Rocky Thirteen, until November.

Kim Kardashian discusses Khloé missing out on Paris Fashion Week - Hulu

Khloé -- who has also shared her struggles with anxiety -- continues in the clip, "I just feel like someone has to be here. I know I'm an overthinker. I know I'm insane. Welcome to my mind."

"She needs to get out and live her life, all arrows are pointing towards misery," Kim says. "She feels guilty for leaving -- She just should be home."

"Au revoir," Khloé says in her last aside, laughing as the cameras cut to a clip of Kris, Corey, and Kim sipping champagne on the plane.

Khloé Kardashian in season 5, episode 1 of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' - Hulu

All arrows are also pointing to a season of face-offs between Kris' second and third kids as the previously released trailer for the forthcoming installment showed Kim and Khloé battling it out in the classic Kardashian way.

"You don't realize you sometimes have a stick up your a**," Kim tells Khloé.

"You are going through a lot right now and you're taking it out on me," Khloé replies.

"Get out!" Kim shouts as Khloé walks out the door.

Watch the trailer for the brand-new season in the player below:

The Kardashians season 5 premieres on Hulu on May 23.

