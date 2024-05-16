After strutting the 2024 Met Gala carpet in a stunning silver look, Kim Kardashian is showing off another seemingly impossible facet of her attire -- her invisible high heels.

On Thursday, the 43-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos of herself getting ready for the big event as well as fittings leading up to the big show, which see her having the gown assembled around her and receiving an assist from designer John Galliano.

"The making of..." the SKIMS founder captioned her cheeky post. The carousel of pics starts with a photo of Kardashian walking through a hotel hallway while hand-in-hand with Galliano -- creative director for Maison Margiela -- while the second pic shows off the gravity-defying heels the AHS: Delicate star wore for the Met Gala.

In the pic, Kardashian's ankles are strapped into the clear footwear choice, hoisted up by what appears to be a clear, plastic sole and arch with no heel to support her. The other photos in the post come from the dress' fitting sessions as made apparent by Kardashian's hair color change from dark mahogany to icy blonde.

In the comments, Kardashian's heel-less heels were the talk of the town -- along with her tightly cinched waist -- as fans and followers marveled at her impressive feat in the name of fashion on both fronts.

"Girl, the corset AND the heel-less shoes? Pick a struggle!" one fan wrote.

"I'm gonna wear those heels my next meatball day," replied Jersey Shore star Snooki.

"Damsel in distress. That invisible heel is wild! How did you manage? I definitely would have fallen," added in Kardashian's younger sister, Khloe.

In a video diary for Vogue, she explained that while she would have loved to have a heel to balance on throughout the night, the choice to ax the pointy part of the shoe was decided by her team who feared that the dress could be ripped if stepped on.

John Galliano and Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala - Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Many others in the businesswoman's comments continued to question the accompanying snuggly gray cardigan Kardashian wore around her shoulders and arms for the NYC gala, which she has since explained has a certain level of significance. In the video diary published last week, Kardashian explained that she and Galliano envisioned the outfit as "having the best night of your life with the most magical person."

After spending a night with her lover in a garden, Kardashian said, she might oversleep and have to hurry off in the morning.

"Running out, my dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to, like, run off to make it to where I have to be," she told the outlet in a sit-down. "It's like, really, the real-life me when I go to an event and I have to make it home by 6 a.m. to get to carpool. Like, real life happens and you're just, sometimes I'm in my makeup from the night before and it is what it is."

