Kim Kardashian's cardigan had a story all its own at the 2024 Met Gala.

The 43-year-old mogul added a cozy touch to her red carpet look on Monday, covering her shoulders with a soft, gray sweater. The snuggly accessory was layered atop a silver gown that featured a shockingly cinched corset and an intricately detailed skirt made of metallic foliage.

In a video diary for Vogue, Kardashian explains the significance behind the entire Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano ensemble.

Working together with Galliano, Kardashian says they envisioned "having the best night of your life with the most magical person."

After spending a night with her lover in a garden, Kardashian explains, she might oversleep and have to hurry off in the morning.

"Running out, my dress is falling off because it was one of those nights, and I just grab my boyfriend's sweater to, like, run off to make it to where I have to be," she imagines. "It's like, really, the real-life me when I go to an event and I have to make it home by 6 a.m. to get to carpool. Like, real life happens and you're just, sometimes I'm in my makeup from the night before and it is what it is."

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2024 Met Gala wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. - Getty Images

Kardashian says the collaboration was several years in the making.

"To put it lightly, that is about four or five years of me stalking [Galliano] to see if he would ever design a look for me for the Met," she admits. "It finally just connected."

She also reveals that the look included a "custom Margiela thong" to keep her covered beneath the peek-a-boo skirt while posing at the top of the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs.

Kardashian reflects on attending 11 Met Galas so far, admitting that she was "lucky to be invited" as a plus one for her first outing at the high-fashion event.

Today, she says she still has every Met Gala dress she's ever worn in her closet -- save for 2023's controversial Marilyn Monroe dress.

"I actually asked North, 'What's your favorite dress in my closet? If you could take one dress,'" she says of her 10-year-old daughter, saying that North replied, "'I want the Marilyn dress.'"

Kim says she retorted, "'Of course you do.'"

On Tuesday, Maison also shared a behind-the-scenes video highlighting the incredible amount of work and craftsmanship required to bring Kardashian's dress to life.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

John Galliano and Kim Kardashian attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year's Met Gala theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- features 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

The dress code was "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title.

"I used to dream about this night," Kardashian once told Vogue in 2019. "I used to sit home in bed on my computer looking at all of the pictures of everyone, dreaming one day that I could ever attend a Met Ball and never even really believing that that would ever happen."

