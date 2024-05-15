Kim Kardashian remains unbothered despite being booed during Tom Brady's roast and upon the release of Taylor Swift's presumed diss track aimed at her.

A source tells ET, "Kim isn't letting Taylor's song or the booing she experienced at Tom Brady's roast affect her. She truly doesn't care and is unbothered by both. She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight."

During Netflix's roast of Brady, Kardashian encountered a mixed reception from the audience, with some cheering while others booed. However, viewers watching the edited version on Netflix now might not catch the booing as it has been edited out. Netflix has yet to comment on the editing decisions.

Acknowledging the rowdy crowd during her segment, Kardashian maintained her composure with a casual "alright, alright" as host Kevin Hart intervened to calm the audience down.

In April, after Swift released "thanK you aIMee," a source told ET, "Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee.' She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago."

The source added, "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."

Following the release of Swift's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans instantly began speculating that "thanK you aIMee" is in reference to 43-year-old Kardashian, particularly because of the capitalized letters in the track's title that spell out "KIM."

The song itself is rooted in the story of a hometown bully "throwin' punches" at the narrator. As she copes with the "searing pain" from the attacks, she ultimately finds that it's made her stronger in the end.

Then there's the bridge that really seemed to bring it home for Swifties.

Taylor Swift, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the 57th annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. - Getty

"And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much," Swift sings. "And so I changed your name and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you."

Despite the resurgence of the feud in the public eye, Kardashian has chosen to focus on her priorities rather than dwelling on past conflicts.

As Kardashian continues to navigate the ups and downs of fame, it seems she remains steadfast in her resolve to not let external controversies affect her pursuit of success and happiness.

Swift's history with Kardashian and Kanye West is well-documented. It seemed as though the beef had been a long forgotten footnote in Swift's already storied career, but the feud came back into the public conscious after Swift addressed the intense public fallout that followed in a 2023 Time interview, all in the midst of the biggest music tour the world has ever seen.

The source emphasized that "expressing herself through her music has always been therapeutic" for Swift. The source continued, "It gives her an outlet to move forward, feel empowered and turn her experiences into art."

The source added, "[Taylor's boyfriend] Travis [Kelce] is so supportive of the entire album and loves that he is a part of Taylor’s story. He is a Swiftie through and through and is very proud of her."

And being "very proud" of her comes super easy, especially when she's broken practically every streaming record since her new album, The Tortured Poets Department Studio, dropped.

