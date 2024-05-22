Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating one of the best days of her life!

On Wednesday, the Kardashians star took to Instagram in honor of her and Travis Barker's 2nd wedding anniversary.

"2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams 🖤 forever with you @travisbarker," the 45-year-old reality TV star wrote. Alongside Kourtney's post were a series of photos of her and the Blink-182 drummer from their wedding where they each wore custom pieces by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married on May 22, 2022. - Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Kourtney and Travis, 48, tied the knot in front of their family and friends on May 22, 2022 in Italy. Prior to the lavish ceremony, the pair, whose romance went from longtime friends to lovers, got legally married the same month during an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara. The couple also turned heads when they held a ceremony in Las Vegas the month prior.

In the past year, Kourtney and Travis have expanded their family -- following a long fertility journey. In November, the "Rock Show" drummer and Poosh founder welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis shares kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Travis also still has contact with his former stepdaughter, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky in November. - Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In April, a source told ET that the proud parents are embracing their blended family -- and still finding time for their love.

"Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone," the source shared. "Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and involved as older siblings."

The source added, "Kourtney and Travis are still carving out special time for each other as well as for themselves. They know how important that is for any relationship and both of them make a conscientious effort."

