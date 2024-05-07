Khloé Kardashian is revealing a new detail from the birth of her and Tristan Thompson's son, Tatum Thompson.

Khloé and the NBA star welcomed their second child together -- via surrogate -- in July 2022. At the time, nobody knew the pair was expecting another child together, and the news of Tristan's paternity scandal surfaced.

In a new interview on the She MD podcast, hosted by Mary Alice Haney and board-certified OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi -- who is the Good American founder's doctor -- Khloé opens up about the moment Tatum was born and how she wasn't ready to accept the timing of it.

Khloé explains that her son wasn't set to be born for another couple of weeks and she planned a weekend away to bond with her oldest child, True Thompson, 6. However, a call from Dr. Aliabadi rocked her world.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son Tatum in July 2022. - Instagram

"I remember, Dr. A. called and said she just had a checkup with my surrogate, and she said, 'Khloé, we have to deliver within 24 hours,'" she says of the phone call. "The baby wasn't due for another week or two and this was my last weekend with my daughter, True. I just needed the weekend. We were gonna just have a hotel weekend."

Khloé reveals that she went back and forth with the doctor about her son's birth timing.

"And so I go, 'No, we can't do this.' And [Dr. A's] like, 'No, there's no fluid in the sac. We need to do this.' And I go, 'I'm having a weekend. I'm having a weekend with True,'" she says. "And she goes ... this is the Mother Theresa, she goes, 'OK,' because I started hysterically crying because it wasn't even about the weekend, it was about now this is real."

She continues, "She goes, 'You know what?' I'll deliver the baby. I'll take the baby and you let me know when you're ready to pick him up.' And I was like, 'What?' I'm like, 'Who does this? Who even offers that?' And she did. And I remember I was like to myself, 'Khloé, snap out of it. This is life. We got to do this.'"

Khloé went on to share that her big sister, Kim Kardashian, sprung into action and was her "prince in a white horse" in the moment of her son's birth, as she drove her to the hospital.

The Kardashians star -- who has been candid about her initial inability to connect with her son at the time of his birth -- notes that it was obvious when the moment played back on the episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

"If you ever watch the episode and when you [Dr. A] place the baby on my chest, I have a mask on, you can see my eyes, they're blank and I'm just like, 'How is this happening?'"

In the podcast, Khloé later shares that she has connected with her son and offers advice to other mothers who have taken the surrogacy route.

"I think it is such an incredible blessing that we have this option and I'm so grateful for the women out there who are giving up their bodies to carry someone else's baby to then give it back to their mother," she says. "It's such a beautiful thing. But give yourself grace. Give yourself patience."

Khloé's love for her 1-year-old son is evident, as she has taken to Instagram to celebrate his milestones and gush over how "obsessed" she is with him and his big sister.

In April, a source told ET that Khloé is focused on motherhood and making sure she has a good co-parenting relationship with her ex.

"She isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now. Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life," the source said, adding that she and Tristan are in "frequent communication and are co-parenting well together."

"Tristan does his best to be as hands on as possible and of course Khloé is a very involved and dedicated mom. They are both doing well," the source noted.

For more on Khloé's life at home with her kids, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: