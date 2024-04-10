True Thompson is getting ready to celebrate a birthday! The daughter of Khloé Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, spent her spring break in Turks and Caicos a few days shy of her sixth birthday.

Khloé shared photos of herself and True in the crystal blue waters of their tropical getaway. "True and Turks," the 39-year-old reality star captioned the photos.

In the pics, Khloé holds hands with her adorable daughter while rocking a black bikini. True grins in a bright yellow one-piece.

Following the montage of images, Khloé posted a message, writing, "That phase when you started to feel like yourself again."

Khloé shared lots of photos from her trip with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and their kids.

She also posted shots of her 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson, enjoying the surf.

Kim also posted photos of True with her cousin, North West, and a giant hot pink balloon display that reads, "Happy Birthday True."

True is ringing in her birthday on Friday, April 12.

"My favorite part of being a mom — it's so corny — but no matter how tired you are, it's just complete bliss," Khloé previously told ET of motherhood in 2019.

While Khloé has maintained that she has not rekindled her romantic relationship with Tristan following his numerous cheating scandals, she has remained supportive of the father of her two kids. Last month, she took to her Instagram Story to share a birthday message for the 33-year-old NBA pro.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13," she captioned one family shot, adding another pic of Tristan and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, writing, "Your mommy is proud of you."

Tristan tragically lost his mother, Andrea Thompson, unexpectedly in January 2023. In the wake of Andrea's death, Tristan and Amari briefly moved in with Khloé where she assisted in Amari's medical care.

