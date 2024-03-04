News

Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Pics of Daughter True and Son Tatum: 'Obsessed With Them'

By Tionah Lee
Published: 9:14 AM PST, March 4, 2024

The 'Kardashians' star shares two children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian is keeping up with the cuteness at home!

Over the weekend, the Kardashians star shared photos of her and Tristan Thompson's two children, True, 5, and Tatum, 1. "Obsessed with them 😍," the Good American founder captioned the adorable photo dump.

Khloe's post led with a photo of her baby boy standing in front of a white wall and flashing a smile as he showed off his stylish outfit which included a big cap.

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

The slideshow continued with another pic of Tatum, this time rocking the hat backwards.

In the following photo, True enters the frame wearing an adorable star-print outfit and fixes her little brother's hat. Khloé rounds out the post with a pic of True and Tatum looking at an alligator and then posing together outside of the zoo. 

Fans took to the comments to gush about True and Tatum's adorable sister-brother moment. 

"Oh baby these are some of the sweetest and most adorable photos I have ever seen!!! Oh baby your angels are simply the cutest!!!❤️❤️🎀🎀🥰🥰😇😇🤗🤗😊😊," one fan wrote. 

"Beautiful kids 😍😍😍," another added. 

"Cute kids. Their getting so big. 😊❤️🥰❤️😍❤️😳❤️😀❤️," read yet another comment.

Khloé, 39, and Tristan, 32, welcomed True in 2018. In 2022, the former couple welcomed Tatum via surrogate. At the time, they were no longer together.

Earlier this month, Khloé shared a picture featuring True and her cousins, Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian's daughter), Psalm and Chicago West (Kim Kardashian's children). 

"Rollin’ with my homies," she captioned the car selfie. 

