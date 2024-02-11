Khloe Kardashian's latest photos featuring her and Tristan Thompson's son has the internet doing a double take!

On Friday, the Good American founder took to Instagram to share pics of 1-year-old Tatum. "Me and my baby," she wrote.

The pics, which were taken in a hotel room, feature Khloe holding on her smiling baby boy as they pose together in a bed. As the photo carousel continues, Tatum playfully jumps on his mommy's lap, before he sits and smiles for the camera.

Fans took to the comments to gush over the sweet mother-son moment, and even point out how much he looks like her brother, Rob Kardashian, and her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"Seeing her smile he knows he has a wonderful mother❤️," one user wrote.

"You mean you and your dad?❤️," another added.

"He looks likes little Rob," another said.

Khloe, 38, and Tristan, 32, welcomed their son in July 2022 via a surrogate. The pair also share daughter True, 5.

Last month, Khloe gave the world a look at True and Tatum's cute sibling bond. "Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!! Grey kitty is the sweetest 🐈‍⬛," she wrote.

Khloe first introduced her baby boy to the world during the season three finale of Hulu's The Kardashians. She later shared pics of her baby boy in honor of his first birthday, and those images were also compared to her younger brother, Rob.

"You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)," she wrote.

Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to gush about Tatum, and how much he looks like Rob.

"… I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It’s wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy😍🙏🏼❤️🥳🥰🎂🙏🏼," the proud grandmother wrote.

