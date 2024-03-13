Khloé Kardashian isn't romantically involved with Tristan Thompson anymore -- but she still wants him to have a great birthday!

Tristan turned 33 on Wednesday, and Khloé took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of her ex sitting and smiling with the two children they share: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.

"Happy birthday @realtristan13," she captioned the family shot.

Khloé also shared a photo of Tristan with his 17-year-old brother, Amari, writing, "Your mommy is proud of you. Happy birthday @realtristan13."

After multiple cheating scandals, Khloé and Tristan split for good in December 2021, however, they welcomed Tatum in July 2022. In January 2023, Tristan and Amari moved into Khloé's house following the death of their mother, Andrea.

Last month, Tristan filed legal paperwork in an attempt to be named Amari's sole legal guardian and conservator, having served as his primary caregiver since Andrea's death. Amari is physically and mentally disabled, and is confined to a wheelchair due to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy.

According to Tristan, he has been unable to locate his father, Trevor Thompson, who was ordered to pay child support when his mother assumed sole legal guardianship of Amari in 2014.

"I have not had any contact with him since his separation from our late mother in 2014, and contact was minimal prior to that date," Tristan wrote of his father in the docs. "My only contact with Trevor Thompson in the past nine years was a brief interaction when he appeared at my mother's funeral. I have no knowledge of his current or recent whereabouts."

As a result, Thompson stated in the docs that he is seeking to become his brother's legal guardian in order to manage his finances and healthcare -- made particularly complicated by the fact that Amari is a Canadian citizen, but has been living and receiving medical care in California.

"If Amari is required to return to Canada there are no relatives there that have the ability or means to support Amari, and he cannot be provided the level of care and support he is receiving in the United States while in my custody," Thompson's petition stated. "[I want] to ensure that Amari continues to have a happy and fulfilling life and to provide him with the best care possible."

Khloé has made a point to include Amari in family photos and celebrations, and her mom, Kris Jenner, teared up while talking about the teenager's health struggles in an episode of their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, last fall.

"Amari is teaching us a lot of life lessons," Jenner said, brushing away tears.

