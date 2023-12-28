In a festive display of family unity, Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share heartwarming glimpses of her Yuletide celebrations with her children and an unexpected guest at sister Kim Kardashian's lavish Christmas Eve party.

The 39-year-old reality star posed alongside her adorable children, True, 5, and Tatum, 2, in front of the beautifully adorned Christmas tree at Kim's glittering event.

Despite her publicized romantic history with NBA player Tristan Thompson, who was notably unfaithful, Khloé showcased an enduring connection with his family by including 17-year-old brother Amari Thompson in the festivities.

Amari, confined to a wheelchair due to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy, has required continuous care since the tragic passing of his mother, Andrea Thompson, in January from a heart attack.

Khloé, who allowed Tristan and Amari to briefly move in with her after Andrea's death and who has been involved in his medical care, welcomed the teenager at the family's annual holiday celebration. Tristan was awarded temporary legal guardianship of Amari in September.

Dressed in a stunning glittering nude dress, Khloe exuded elegance, with the off-the-shoulder design highlighting her figure. The ensemble was reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour.

Khloé's Instagram album captured moments of pure joy, including a heartwarming picture of her, Amari, True, and Tatum posing together by Kim's meticulously set dinner table.

Another group shot featured Khloé, True, and Tatum alongside Kim and her four children—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Not pictured at the event were Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, or Tristan Thompson, though both have attended in past years.

Kim's Christmas Eve bash attracted a star-studded guest list, with Kylie Jenner's current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, making an appearance. The festivities included a performance by Babyface and lavish decorations.

Tristan, who has frequently expressed his love and dedication to Amari, had the phrase "My Brother's Keeper" tattooed over his chest. In a heartfelt interview with NBC Sports Chicago last year, the NBA player spoke about the inspiration he draws from his younger brother's daily struggles and how Amari motivates him to strive for both athletic success and personal growth.

