Khloé Kardashian Dubs Kids True and Tatum 'Mini Me and Mini Robert' 

Khloé Kardashian took to social media on Monday to share a delightful moment featuring her children, True and Tatum Thompson. The snapshot not only showcased the undeniable cuteness of the little ones but also highlighted their striking resemblance to members of the Kardashian family.

The photo, shared as part of Khloé's promotion of the kids' clothing section of Kardashian Kloset, captured True, 6, and Tatum, 21 months, in a cute moment.

Alongside the image, Khloé wrote, "My mini Me and my mini Robert," affectionately likening her son to her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian posts photo of her children True and Tatum - Instagram

This isn’t the first time Tatum has been compared to Rob. In February, Khloé and Tristan Thompson's son had the internet doing a double take.

The Good American founder took to Instagram to share pics of Tatum, writing, "Me and my baby."

The pictures, which were taken in a hotel room, feature Khloé holding her smiling baby boy as they pose together in a bed. As the photo carousel continues, Tatum playfully jumps on his mommy's lap before he sits and smiles for the camera.

Fans took to the comments to gush over the sweet mother-son moment and pointed out how much he looks like her brother and her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"Seeing her smile he knows he has a wonderful mother❤️," one user wrote.

"You mean you and your dad?❤️," another added.

"He looks likes little Rob," another said.

Khloé, 39, and Tristan, 33, welcomed their son in July 2022 via surrogate, and are also parents to True.

In January, Khloé gave the world a look at True and Tatum's cute sibling bond. "Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!! Grey kitty is the sweetest 🐈‍⬛," she wrote.

Khloé first introduced her baby boy to the world during the season three finale of Hulu's The Kardashians. She later shared pics of her baby boy in honor of his first birthday, and those images were also compared to her younger brother, Rob.

"You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)," she wrote.

Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to gush about Tatum, and how much he looks like Rob.

"… I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It’s wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy😍🙏🏼❤️🥳🥰🎂🙏🏼," the proud grandmother wrote.

