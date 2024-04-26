Khloé Kardashian is staying focused on the people in her life and not letting anything distract her from that.

A source tells ET that the mother of two is "in a good place" and prioritizing her work, family and kids.

"She isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now. Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life," the source adds.

Khloé, 39, shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 33. The pair welcomed their son in July 2022 via surrogate. According to the source, the Kardashians star and the NBA player are in "frequent communication and are co-parenting well together."

"Tristan does his best to be as hands on as possible and of course Khloé is a very involved and dedicated mom. They are both doing well," the source concludes.

After multiple cheating scandals, Khloé and Tristan split for good in December 2021, but have been candid about their efforts to peacefully co-parent since welcoming their son. In January 2023, Tristan and his 17-year-old brother, Amari, moved into Khloé's house following the death of their mother, Andrea.

In March, Khloé took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photo of her ex sitting with their children for his 33rd birthday. "Happy birthday @realtristan13," she captioned the family shot.

Khloé also shared a photo of Tristan with Amari, writing, "Your mommy is proud of you. Happy birthday @realtristan13."

Meanwhile, the reality star recently introduced the world to the latest addition to her household, Baby Kitty.

"Welcome to the family Baby Kitty 🐈‍⬛," Khloé wrote. "All True wanted for her six birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty. Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough."

Khloé ended her post with a call to her followers to give her family's new member a warm welcome.

"Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family. I'm sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend," she wrote.

Khloé's post led with an adorable picture of Baby Kitty, rocking a pink collar with a little bell while it looks directly at the camera with piercing blue eyes and perky ears. The post follows with a sweet picture of Baby Kitty and Grey Kitty sniffing each other, while they hang out on True's dresser.

The Good American founder shares more pics of True, 6, holding and watching Baby Kitty, and videos of the little kitten playing around the house.

