The similarities between Khloé Kardashian's son, Tatum Thompson, and her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, had Khloé doing a double take… or triple take.

"My son looks just like my brother, and my brother's one of my favorite people," Khloé shared on the SHE MD podcast. "My son's a year and a half, and my son's sarcastic, and my dad had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor. And there's glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I'm like, this is so freaking weird."

She said that the strong reflections of her brother and late father, Robert Kardashian, had Khloé questioning her son's paternity.

"Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?' I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended," Khloé shared of her ex, Tristan Thompson. "In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting."

Rob Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian of Keeping Up With The Kardashians attend E! 2012 Upfront at NYC Gotham Hall on April 30, 2012 in New York City. - Dimitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E!

Khloé also made it clear that she still appreciates her ex as a father, even though she's no longer in a relationship with Tristan due to his numerous cheating scandals and the paternity scandal that occurred one week after the former couple had done an embryo transfer to welcome their second child.

"My ex, Tristan, is an incredible father. I don't want this to be a bashing thing," she added. "He made mistake, but he's the nicest guy. And we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids."

Without naming names, Khloé noted, "I've seen some other fathers that are not great fathers, and I'm very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that's active every single day even though he doesn't live here full time."

As for her romantic future, Khloé said she's not actively dating or even looking to date, but that doesn't mean she's closed off to the idea.

"I will be ready to date. I just don't know if it's right now," she shared.

Khloé and Tristan are co-parents to 6-year-old daughter True and 1-year-old son Tatum. One week after Tristan "encouraged" Khloé to do an embryo transfer in an effort to have Tatum, the news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on The Kardashians. - Hulu

The resulting scandal led to the former couple's final split, and proved to be a difficult period for Khloé, who admitted to burying her head in the sand while her surrogate was pregnant with Tatum.

Last month, a source told ET that the mother of two is "in a good place" and prioritizing her work, family and kids.

"She isn't focused on dating and doesn't want any outside distractions right now. Family always comes first for her and she is happy with where she's at in her life," the source added.

RELATED CONTENT: