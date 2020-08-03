It's going to be a little different this year, but the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner.

Television's biggest night will opt for a virtual ceremony this year, as opposed to its usual star-studded red carpet affair, but TV's best and brightest will still be honored in an event hosted by late-night host and awards show veteran Jimmy Kimmel.

Ahead of the show, ET is breaking down everything you need to know about this year's ceremony. Check back for additional details as we learn more, and take a look at the full list of Emmy nominees as well. And be sure to check out ET's celebration of the standout performances of the 2019-2020 TV season.

When are the Emmys?: The show will air on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC, which is available to cable subscribers, or to stream on Hulu with Live TV as well as fuboTV.

Who's Hosting?: After going hostless last year, this year's show will be helmed by Jimmy Kimmel, who is returning for his third round as host, previously hosting in 2012 and 2016.

Who's Nominated?Watchmen earned the most nominations of any series this year, with 26 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and more. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Schitt's Creek and Succession followed behind among the top nominated programs,.

Additionally, Billy Porter (Pose), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) all notched acting nods of their own.

See the full list of nominees here.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for moments you didn't see on TV from last year's Emmys ceremony.

