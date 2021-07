Emmy Rossum is sharing the first photo of her newborn daughter to encourage others to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday, posting a shot of herself holding up her baby girl, whose back is to the camera, and kissing her head. The little cutie has a full head of brunette hair.

"When I was pregnant I got vaccinated. Not only did we have a healthy, beautiful baby girl but we also just learned our daughter now has antibodies," Rossum wrote. "In short, stop being an irresponsible idiot and get the vaccine."

Rossum and her husband, Sam Esmail, welcomed their daughter in May, choosing not to share her name.

The Shameless actress shared the news of her first child's birth in an Instagram post from her maternity photo shoot.

"5.24.21 On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she wrote.

