Everything's coming up Johnny Rose.

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series during Sunday's 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, his first win from the Television Academy in more than 35 years.

Levy thanked his wife, Deborah Devine, the Schitt's Creek production team and his fellow cast members. He also expressed thanks at getting to work with both his children, Sarah and Dan Levy, on the critically acclaimed show.

"Ironic that the straightest role I've ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance," he also joked.

Dan Levy clapping for Eugene Levy is the wholesomeness I needed today ☺️ #Emmyspic.twitter.com/sdHtkZG6q2 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 21, 2020

On Sunday, a few Schitt's Creek cast members, including Levy, watched the Emmys together in Toronto, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

and our Roses have arrived! pic.twitter.com/JuFHlsVUZd — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020

The recognition comes for the Pop TV comedy's final season.

Levy previously collected Emmys in both 1982 and '83 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for SCTV Network 90. This is his second consecutive nomination for acting on Schitt's Creek, but this year marks the series' first wins.

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 Emmy Winners: The Complete List

Jennifer Garner Gets Emotional Talking With 'Schitt's Creek' Stars