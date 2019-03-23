Serayah McNeill is staying positive amid the Jussie Smollett drama.

The Empirestar spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura while at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, where she touched on her co-star's current legal case.

"You know what, it's a sensitive issue," she expressed. "But you know, I wish the best of luck to him and I'm sending prayers his way."

Smollett recently pleaded not guilty after being indicted on 16 felony counts by a grand jury in Chicago -- for allegedly making false statements to police regarding being the victim of a hate crime. The actor has vehemently denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Fox's Empire is currently underway. Smollett is still appearing on episodes of the show that were shot before his alleged attack on Jan. 29, but has reportedly been written out of episodes he would have otherwise been expected to shoot.

Serayah told ET that the next episode of the series will include "lots of twists and turns."

"We are going on a tour," she added. "The Empire artists are going on tour, so that will be really, really fun. The scenes are just going to elevate and the character storylines are just elevating. I'm really excited."

Earlier this week, Taraji P. Henson told ET that the Smollett scandal hasn't done much to disrupt the feeling on set.

"It's a great atmosphere," said while promoting her upcoming drama The Best of Enemies.

Empire creator, Lee Daniels, also spoke about the incident this week. Daniels took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a video in which he admits, "these past couple of weeks have been a freakin' roller coaster."

"Me and my cast have experienced pain, anger, sadness and frustration," he continued. "And [we] really don't know how to deal with it, ya know?"

