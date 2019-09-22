Terrence Howard may be taking an extended break from Hollywood.

On the carpet of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, the Empire star confirmed rumors that he’s done acting, telling ET’s Kevin Frazier and guest co-host Sharon Osbourne that he’s “running away as quickly as possible” after the series’ final season wraps.

“I’ve been playing pretend for forever. [There’s] no need to play pretend anymore,” Howard said, explaining that he wants to leave in order “to get to what I’m supposed to be. You know? It's a good thing.”

He added, “I’ve done my time.”

Indeed, the actor has. Howard has been acting on screen since making his debut in 1992 as Jackie Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream. In 2006, he earned an Oscar nomination for best actor for Hustle & Flow. More recently, he’s earned accolades for playing Lucious Lyon on Empire, which is set to end after six seasons.

Despite debuting to huge ratings, the series came under fire when one of its stars, Jussie Smollett, was fired after allegedly faking a hate crime attack in Chicago, where Empire films.

Empire, which has earned eight Emmy nominations during its run, returns on Sept. 24 on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fox Boss Reveals How 'Empire' Will Address Jussie Smollett's Absence in Final Season

Jussie Smollett 'Will Not' Return for 'Empire' Final Season, Lee Daniels Says

Emmys 2019: Live Updates From TV's Biggest Awards Show

Related Gallery