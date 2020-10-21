Enrique Iglesias added yet another accolade to his ever-growing awards mantle. The Spanish singer was honored as Billboard’s Top Latin Artist of All Time during this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards.

While accepting his award on Wednesday night, Iglesias admitted he didn't write a speech ahead of time. However, he spoke from the heart, noting how special the award was to him, and giving a shout-out to the audience and his fans at home who got him here.

❤️ La adorable reacción de @enriqueiglesias por recibir el reconocimiento Billboard Top Latin Artist of All Time.



¡Felicidades! 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PcBMZJZkPb — Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) October 22, 2020

With a career that spans 25 years, nine studio albums and 18 billion streams of his songs, the “I Like It” star has an enviable, record-setting history on the Billboard charts that is sure to remain unmatched for years to come.

With a total of 27 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart (a record, at that), the celebrated son of famed crooner Julio Iglesias has been a mainstay of the charts since he first broke out with hits like “Experiencia Religiosa” and “Trapecista” back in 1996.

Over the past two decades, he’s amassed a record-breaking 24 No. 1 titles on Latin Pop Airplay -- most recently with “Duele el corazón” in 2016 -- as well as 14 No. 1 songs in the Billboard Dance Club chart, the most of any Latin male act. And that’s in addition to his 25 entries in the Hot 100 chart, with both “Bailamos” and “Be With You” both reaching No. 1.

It’s no surprise he’s also the most-awarded artist in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards. With close to 100 nominations, Iglesias has won 47 awards over the years, winning Best Album of the Year three times for Vivir, 95/08 Éxitos and Euphoria.

Equally nimble whether singing swoon-worthy ballads or uptempo hits, Iglesias has found ways of staying current. His collaborations over the years, with everyone from Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie and Usher, to the likes of Juan Luis Guerra, Pitbull, Nicky Jam and Bad Bunny, have helped the artist stay fresh, racking up hits across many of Billboard's many genre charts.

The “Súbeme la Radio” singer, who recently welcomed baby number three with Anna Kournikova, will co-headline a tour next year with fellow Latin superstar Ricky Martin. Set to have started this fall and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their joint tour is now slated to kick off September 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

