2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Complete Winners List
The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here!
Airing live from Miami, this year’s awards continue to prove the dominance of artists like Ozuna and Bad Bunny, both of whom led the pack with 14 nominations apiece. They’re going head to head in the coveted Artist of the Year category, which the “El Farsante” singer has won the past two years in a row.
The ceremony is also paying tribute to trailblazers like Colombian artist Carlos Vives, a Billboard Hall of Fame Award honoree, and legendary Mexican singer Armando Manzanero, recipient of the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award.
And to cap off the 2010s with a bang, the awards are honoring Romeo Santos with the Billboard Top Latin Album of the Decade for his megahit Formula: Vol. 2 and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for Billboard Latin Song of the Decade for the chart-topper “Despacito.”
Enrique Iglesias will receive the Top Latin Artist of All Time, recognizing his success on Billboard’s Latin music charts.
Follow along throughout the night as we update the list of winners below.
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the Year, New:
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
Sech
Tour of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year:
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year:
DJ Snake
Drake
Katy Perry
Snow
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”
Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo/Group:
Banda los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Wisin & Yandel
Th Billboard Latin Music Awards will air live on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.
