Entertainment Tonight is joining the likes of Alex Rodriguez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Kim Kardashian West, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen DeGeneres and so many more by donating a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the All In Challenge -- and we have Halle Berry to thank!

While interviewing the actress about her generous donation to the charitable initiative, the Oscar winner turned the tables on ET's Kevin Frazier, and challenged him and the ET team to get involved in the charity's mission to end food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic. The All In Challenge was organized by Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, and gives fans a chance to both win and bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and items.

Entertainment Tonight has donated the opportunity for one lucky winner to spend the day as an ET red carpet correspondent alongside our Emmy Award-winning host, Kevin Frazier! ET will fly you and a guest out to Los Angeles, put you up in a hotel, and treat you to an unforgettable Hollywood experience complete with hair, makeup, and wardrobe by ET's glam squad!

Fanatics says 100 percent of the money raised will go to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

To enter for the chance to win an unforgettable trip to Hollywood, click HERE.

