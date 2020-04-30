Halle Berry is proving she's just like us!

While speaking with ET via Zoom on Wednesday, the 53-year-old actress admitted she's having a hard time homeschooling her two kids, Nahla, 12, and Maceo, 6, amid quarantine.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare," Berry confessed to ET's Kevin Frazier. "This is like a wash of a semester; they're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there's 25 other ones doing it."

"At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge," she continued. "But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining."

Berry has been posting highlights of some of the laughs she's shared with her kids while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. One particular video that has gotten a lot of attention shows her son walking up the stairs in a pair of her high-heeled boots.

"That's what you gotta do in these times! You gotta find the fun, and he's a class clown," she joked. "I might have to post some of the other stuff he does."

Additionally, Berry has also found ways to entertain her fans while quarantined. She recently teamed up with UFC president Dana White and accepted the #AllInChallenge, giving fans the chance to win "the most BADA** experience" they could put together. Those who enter could win a trip to Vegas, dinner and VIP seats for the fight of your choice with Berry, White and more celebrities in attendance.

"There's never been a package like this, and there never will be another package like this," White told ET. "One hundred percent of the money that is raised for this auction goes to Feeding America, Meals on Wheel, World Central Kichen and No Kid Hungry. It's all for an amazing cause."

"Over 23 million dollars has been raised to feed people that are hungry right now," he added. "[The challenge is] such a cool concept, and everybody has really stepped up. We're honored to be a part of something like this."

Back in March, Berry shared her at-home facial and skincare secrets via IGTV, revealing that it only takes four simple steps. "If you guys know, you know that I love a good facial and that skincare has been a big part of my regime since I was 16 years old," she said at the time. "I do it twice a day religiously. I never miss a day."

