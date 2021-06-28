Erica Mena Welcomes Second Child With Safaree Samuels Amid Divorce

Congrats are in order! Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have welcomed their second child together.

Samuels took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival, posting a snapshot of himself cradling his newborn baby boy in his arms.

"MR Straittt jr is here!! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" Samuels captioned the sweet snapshot.

In the pic, the proud dad is seen gazing into his son's face -- although the bundled up baby boy has his face blocked from view by his blanket.

He also shared a snapshot to his Instagram story, showing his newborn baby boy's tiny hand gripping his finger.

"Another me... that's all the world needed," Samuels jokingly captioned the pic, along with some halo emojis and laughing face emojis.

Mena, meanwhile, last posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off her sizable baby bump under a flowing pink dress, which she captioned, "Just been trying to keep myself comfortable at this point."

The news comes just over a month after ET confirmed that the Love & Hip Hop star filed for divorce from Samuels on May 21.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the pair -- who have been married since September 2019 -- are living in a "bona fide state of separation," with Mena requesting joint legal custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Safire, and their newborn.

The documents state that Mena is asking for a divorce as she believes their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope of reconciliation." She is also mom to 14-year-old son King, whom she shares with her ex, Raul Conde.

Mena didn't let her split from Samuels stand in the way of embracing her third pregnancy after she announced the news on May 3 with a stunning photo. After that, the TV personality showed off her baby bump on Instagram many times, noting in one post that this was the "easiest fastest pregnancy in history."

"I’m happy, hurting and healing all at the same time," Mena shared in another post. "Don’t ask me how."

