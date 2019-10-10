Erica Mena just offered fans a peek at her new wedding band alongside her engagement ring for the first time since secretly marrying Safaree Samuels!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old rapper snapped a photo of his ladylove's two rings during a grocery shopping trip and tweeted out the image, writing, "Wifed up to the max🙏🏾."

The Love & Hip Hop couple revealed that they had gotten hitched on Monday, both sharing posts to mark the occasion. The 38-year-old rapper posted a clip of their matching rings, which are covered in diamonds.

"It cost to say 'I do' but its worth it," Samuels captioned the clip, before describing his and his new bride's blinged-out bands.

Mena also shared the same clip, writing, "Married 🙏🏽♥️ Thank you to my brother @edendiamonds for designing our wedding bands. 10-7-19 MR. & Mrs. Samuels."

Mena also let fans in on the festivities from her bachelorette party on Oct. 6, now that fans know she and Samuels are married. The gathering included loads and loads of tasty treats like cupcake shooters, candy and much more.

Although getting married is a huge step, it's not the only big news the couple has shared in recent days. Less than a week before exchanging vows, Samuels and Mena revealed that they are expecting their first child together with a touching video.

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this," Samuels stated in the video, released on Oct. 1, while rubbing his now-wife's belly. "I'm excited! ...I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything."

The pair also shared photos from a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired photo shoot to mark the baby news, which features the pair looking stylish while posing beside a muscle car together.

A few days later, Samuels posted a photo of their sonogram, writing, "Can you believe it??? Praise God... #Myhead."

Mena is already the mother of a 12-year-old boy, King, with her ex, Raul Conde. Samuels and his better half got engaged in December of last year.

See wedding updates below.

