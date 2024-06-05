Television actor Erich Anderson has died. Anderson's wife, actress Saxon Trainor, took to Instagram to announce the news.

"My husband Erich died this morning," Trainor wrote on an Instagram post on June 1. "I am sharing my brother-in-law Michael O’Malley’s words as I am too bereft now to write anything."

The message shared that Anderson had experienced a "brutal struggle with cancer" prior to his death.

Schitt's Creek actress Emily Hampshire commented on the post, writing, "I’m so sorry for your huge loss. Sending you all the love and healing vibes during this time. ❤️"

Erich Anderson and Polly Draper on THIRTYSOMETHING, episode airdate: April 9, 1991. - ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Anderson is best known for playing Dr. Edward Porter, the dad of Keri Russell's Felicity Porter, on the hit show Felicity. Trainor also had a guest role on Felicity.

Anderson's acting career started in the '80s and he has more than 100 credits to his name. He has appeared on hit shows like Dallas, Melrose Place, Murder, She Wrote, Quantum Leap, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Matlock, 7th Heaven, Touched by an Angel, ER, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Outer Limits, Boston Public, NCIS, Bones, Medium, Cold Case, Monk, The Mentalist, and many more. He also was featured in the 1984 film Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter.

Anderson and Saxon celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in November.

