Erika Christensen Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Cole Maness

Erika Christensen is loving parenthood so much, she's doing it again!

The actress announced that she's expecting her second child with husband Cole Maness on Thursday, via a series of cute posts on her Instagram page and story.

First, the Parenthood star shared two shots of herself in a low-cut red jumpsuit, with the caption, "ALL ABOUT THE ANGLE." From the front, it was hard to spot her growing baby bump, but the second side shot put her belly on full display!

On her Instagram story, Christensen posted a similar side shot, but added the caption, "(And I didn't just eat a burrito.)"

The actress further confirmed the news by sharing a sweet pic of her almost-2-year-old daughter, Shane, wearing a pink shirt with a gold heart that read "Big Sister."

"Check the t-shirt," Christensen noted.

Christensen and Maness welcomed Shane in June 2016, and earlier this month, the actress opened up about her emotional motherhood journey in a candid Mother's Day Instagram post.

"Today I definitely focused on my gratitude for my mom, who did and does so much to teach me not THAT the seemingly impossible is possible, but HOW. She taught me to break the mountain down into step after step. I hope I can teach the same invaluable lesson," she wrote. "And now a moment of gratitude to my girl for swooping in and bringing her infectious joy and curiosity into our family, and for helping me learn how to be a mama. Happy Mother’s Day to all the teachers and the lovers and leaders who are helping wear that mother hat whether they even realize it or not."

