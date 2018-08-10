Congrats to Erika Christensen!

The Parenthood star is a mother of two after her daughter made a swift, surprise arrival Friday morning. Christensen took to Instagram to share the happy news, alongside the sweet story of how her baby girl, Polly, was delivered at home.

"It happened! It happened this morning. And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with husband Cole Maness and baby Polly on the bed. "My fault entirely as I didn't know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too."

"You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). 😆 Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush," Christensen continued. "Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

The 35-year-old actress announced she and Maness were expecting their second child in May. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Shane.

Christensen gushed about motherhood in a sweet Mother's Day post earlier this year.

"Today I definitely focused on my gratitude for my mom, who did and does so much to teach me not THAT the seemingly impossible is possible, but HOW. She taught me to break the mountain down into step after step. I hope I can teach the same invaluable lesson," she wrote. "And now a moment of gratitude to my girl for swooping in and bringing her infectious joy and curiosity into our family, and for helping me learn how to be a mama. Happy Mother’s Day to all the teachers and the lovers and leaders who are helping wear that mother hat whether they even realize it or not."

