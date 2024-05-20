Erin Foster and husband, Simon Tikhman, welcomed their first child -- and it's a girl!

On Sunday, the Favorite Daughter founder announced the arrival of her and Tikhman's daughter, Noa, and revealed that she arrived early and at home on Friday.

"Truly the most insane experience of my life, with the best ending. Noa Mimi Tikhman being nothing like her mother who is always late, arrived two weeks early at 4:41am on May 17th," she wrote on Instagram. "Being totally unbiased I would say she's perfect and super advanced already, and might be the first person I've met who prefers me to Simon. Gave birth to her au naturale in our bed like a beast, but also would have taken heroine in the moment if someone offered. Simon would like everyone to know he's a warrior too ❤️."

Erin Foster shared that she and her husband welcomed their daughter on May 17. - Anna Webber/Getty Images for The Core Entertainment

Foster's post was accompanied by a series of professional shots from her daughter's birthday, showcasing her working through contractions in the birthing pool with her husband's support, working through labor on an exercise ball, all up to the moment her daughter is placed on her chest -- and Foster and Tikhman and Noa pose as a family of three.

The comedian also took to her Instagram Story to share her post and hilariously joke about the first image.

"This is when I hit 'The Wall,'" she wrote over the photo of her leaning over the birthing pool. "And announced I made a huge mistake."

Last week, Foster gave one final update and shared a picture of her showing off her baby bump alongside her husband, and joked about the one thing she will miss the most about pregnancy.

"In the home stretch! I’m really gonna miss how nice people are to me while pregnant 🫠 They are shocked I can do anything, and I really thrive with such low expectations," she wrote.

In November, Foster shared the news of her pregnancy with a photo of her growing baby bump in the sun, while her husband is all smiles as he admires her.

"It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something. I’m pregnant!," she wrote.

ET exclusively revealed that Foster -- who is the daughter of musician David Foster -- and Tikhman tied the knot in Nashville in December 2019.

