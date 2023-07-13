Nearly a year after he was declared cancer-free, ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale has been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer.

The 84-year-old sportscaster shared the news in a social media announcement Wednesday, telling fans and followers, "I’m sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat."

"The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it," Vitale's statement continued. "Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path."

The former NBA coach shared his positive attitude toward the diagnosis, declaring that he has every intention of returning to his job in just a matter of months.

"I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall. Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible," he said. "I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes."

This is not the first time Vitale has been personally faced with cancer. Just months apart in 2021, Vitale was diagnosed with melanoma, which was successfully removed, and lymphoma, for which he underwent treatment. In August 2022, he shared that he had been declared cancer-free.

"This time last year, I was on the ESPYS stage, asking everyone to help in the cancer fight. This terrible disease strikes so many of our loves ones, and it’s now knocked on my door three different times," he said in his most recent statement. "More research will continue to help in this fight."

With appreciation, Vitale concluded his message, "I'm grateful for my immediate family as well as my ESPN family for their incredible support, and so appreciative of the outstanding team of medical experts whose dedication has such a positive impact on so many lives. Love to all!"

