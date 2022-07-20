The 2022 ESPY Awards brought the jokes! During Wednesday night's showing show honoring all things sports, comedian Lil Rel Howery poked fun at NBA star Tristan Thompson amid his latest cheating scandal with his ex, Khloe Kardashian, which saw the basketball player father another child with a woman while in a relationship with the reality star.

Howery, who was in the audience but mic'ed up for the bit talks to the crowd and says, "Matter of fact we got Chloe Kim right here," speaking to the Olympic snowboarder.

"I knew you were gonna be successful 'cause you've got two Kardashian names in your name," he continued. "The only advice I can give you is to watch out for them Tristans, that's all I got to say."

"Yeah I said it!! You all were thinking it," Howery added, to the audience's shock and laughter.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Howery ahead of Wednesday night's show, where he briefly discussed the aforementioned skit, noting that it got laughs in rehearsal.

"I ain't telling yet, y'all gotta watch the show, it's a secret, it's a secret, cap," Howery said of what would become said Tristan Thompson moments. "It's not but, I'm doing it. I've already said too much, but I'm doing something.

"I hope everybody laughs, and at rehearsal, it went well," he added. "So, we'll see. It's gonna be fun."

Howery had his own relationship on display Wednesday, walking the red carpet with his new girlfriend, actress, Dannella Lane.

"This is it. I'm very happy, this is the lady, Lil Rel is out the game, I'm out," Howery gushed with his lady love by his side. "I'm out, I'm out the streets y'all. I'm not out in the streets no more."

He continued, "I'm out the game. Nah, it's been amazing, probably the happiest I've been...ever. So, yeah, it's a thing. You ain't never heard me talk like this, Kevin."

Howery said he used to get so much anxiety stepping onto the red carpet, but that Lane helps him feel at ease.

"It's so funny, I used to get so much anxiety on the carpet, but with her, it's been a cakewalk now."

The couple, who have each been in relationships and have children of their own, are operating as a bit of a blended family these days.

"It is a group," Howery joked of the seven kids they have between them. "We do Tuesday family dinners. We got to get to places at like five o'clock, so when other people show up at least we can get a table for twelve."

Howery, who has made a weight loss transformation in recent years told ET he owes it all to consistency and happiness.

"It is consistency and happiness," He maintained. "I remember telling somebody, and I was looking like, at old red carpet things, and I was like, 'Oh this, is what it looks like when you're truly happy,' and I'm consistent and working out and all that, but I'm really in a good place man.

Howery continued, "My babies are happy and healthy. She has amazing kids, there's so many great things going on in my career. I hope y'all don't get tired of seeing me in all these movies. I'm about to go next week to shoot my next big film, which is why I got this beard. I'mma let you people guess there's a reason why I got a big grey beard, think about that, I'mma leave it at that."

The 2022 ESPY Awards aired Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

