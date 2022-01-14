ET Celebrates Betty White's 'Life Well Lived' in New TV Land Special

ET is paying tribute to Betty White ahead of what would have been her 100th birthday. On Jan. 15, TV Land will air ET Presents: Betty White, A Life Well Lived in celebration of White's iconic legacy.

White died on New Year's Eve after she suffered a stroke six days before her death. She was 99 years old and would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17. ET Presents: Betty White, A Life Well Lived -- a special on her incredible life and legacy -- airs Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. ET. Encore presentations will air on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. ET, and on her birthday on Monday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to the special, fans can catch famous episodes from of two of White's most memorable shows, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, all weekend long.

During an interview with ET's Mary Hart that will be featured in the special, White remained humble when told she was the most remarkable woman in Hollywood.

"No, I'm the luckiest old broad in the business," she replied.

ET recently spoke with White's agent, Jeff Witjas, who talked about what he feels her legacy is.

"Her legacy would be bringing people together in many ways because young people, older people, all different races all loved to watch Betty White," he said. "You can sit in front of the television and watch whatever she did because it was funny. She never looked at herself too seriously, which is probably a good thing that a lot of us should do. We have to have humor, and that's what she had and she was serious at times. She had thoughts about what was going on in the world, but she kept it to herself and she brought laughter and happiness and a lot of love to a lot of people."

Betty White's Agent Looks Back on Her Final Days, Shuts Down Rumors About Her Death (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Love Hewitt Remembers Betty White and Shares Never-Before-Told Stories (Exclusive)

Betty White Cause of Death a Stroke 6 Days Before Her Death

Bob Saget Talked Afterlife in Betty White Tribute Days Before Death

Related Gallery