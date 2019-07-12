ET Launches Official 'Love Island' After Show 'Love After the Island'

Can't get enough of Love Island?

ET is setting sail and gearing up to give fans even more of the new CBS reality show in our official aftershow, Love After the Island. Hosted by ET's Lauren Zima, we will be breaking down every new coupling and emotional betrayal with the help of a special guest joining in-studio guests and exclusive interviews with eliminated Islanders.

Love Island centers on a group of "Islanders" embarking on a summer of love. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up or risk being dumped from the island, while new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists put them to the test. Throughout the series, viewers will have an opportunity to shape events on screen, and will eventually reward one lucky couple with a cash prize.

Live After the Island will air Fridays at 9 a.m. PT on ETonline, ET Live and the ET YouTube channel. Don't miss out on all of ET's exclusive Love Island coverage.

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

