The premiere of Love Island is just around the corner -- and ET has your exclusive look at the U.S. version's lavish villa.

The show's host, Arielle Vandenberg, takes viewers behind the scenes of the upcoming CBS reality show, which is based off the British version. Soon, the villa will be filled with 11 singles in their 20s who traveled to Fiji hoping to find love.

"This is the hallway where all the Islanders' journeys begin," Vandenberg says. "But it is also where their journeys might end."

Viewers also get a look at the hideaway where "a few lucky couples can spend a romantic night together all alone," Vandenberg reveals. See more in the video above.

Love Island, currently airing its fifth season in the U.K., centers on a group of "Islanders" embarking on a summer of love. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up or risk being dumped from the island, while new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists put them to the test. Throughout the series, viewers will have an opportunity to shape events on screen, and will eventually reward one lucky couple with a cash prize.

Additionally, just like Big Brother, the cameras are always watching.

Love Island premieres with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. New one-hour episodes will continue every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Meet the cast in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Island' Heads to the US -- Meet the Cast of the Dating Series!

Meet the New Host of 'Love Island,' Arielle Vandenberg

'Love Island' Gets a Premiere Date on CBS

Related Gallery