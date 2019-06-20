Meet the New Host of 'Love Island,' Arielle Vandenberg

Arielle Vandenberg is heading to Love Island!

On Thursday, CBS announced that the 32-year-old actress is set to serve as host of the upcoming U.S. version of the reality series, which originated in the U.K. In a press release, Vandenberg, who has previously been seen on shows including How I Met Your Mother and Greek, described herself as "a huge fan of the show."

"I can’t tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer," Vandenberg said. "I’m here for it all... the love, the relationships, the re-coupling... bring it on. I feel so honored to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!"

"Watching Love Island is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week with your best friends... and Arielle would be the friend bringing the popcorn," Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, added. "Aside from being a huge fan of the genre, she’s a gifted performer with an impressive resume across multiple mediums who has a genuine and unique connection with all of her fans. We couldn’t be more thrilled that she’s joining us on this wild ride this summer."

The series will debut on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m ET/PT. New episodes are set to air every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7.

"As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS," Vuong said in a previous press release.

The series is described by the network as a group of single people who "come together in a stunning villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships."

"Every few days the Islanders must couple up -- those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly," the description reads. "Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize."

Love Island will premiere July 9 on CBS.

