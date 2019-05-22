'Love Island' Gets a Premiere Date on CBS

Love Island is coming to the U.S. this summer!

On Wednesday, CBS announced that its version of the hit British reality show will debut on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m ET/PT. On top of that, new episodes are set to air every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7.

“As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere. We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS,” Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, said in a press release. “This fun, light-hearted series is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week!”

The series is described by the network as a group of single people who "come together in a stunning villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships."

"Every few days the Islanders must couple up -- those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly," the description continues. "Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize."

Love Island will premiere on CBS on July 9.

