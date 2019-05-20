Gayle King and her new CBS This Morning co-hosts are feeling pretty good about their big debut on Monday.

ET sat down with King and the show's two newcomers -- Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil -- and they opened up about their first day at the table.

"I think it went great," Dokoupil said.

"We've known each other for quite a while, which is what made this relatively easy for us," Mason added.

For King, who has been a part of CBS This Morning since 2012, said that doing the show with her new co-stars proved to be "such a seamless transition" for her.

"We got the first show done and now we're going to come back for the second show," King said, simply.

"Talking about the second show, I am so thrilled that I'm not a pinch hitter," Dokoupil chimed in. "I'm here tomorrow. I'm here all week… I'm here next week!"

Mason and Dokoupil join the show on the heels of longtime co-host Norah O'Donnell's exit as she prepares to anchor the CBS Evening News, replacing Jeff Glor.

"I think that we come to the table with a unique set of skills," King reflected. "I think we respect, admire, and dare I say, like each other."

"There's something comforting about coming to the table knowing that you're working with people that have your back. Knowing that we all have the same mission," she continued. "We just want to do good, be good, and hopefully people will try us out and then like what they see."

