'Love Island' Heads to the US -- Meet the Cast of the Dating Series!

Love Island is heading stateside!

The US version of the international reality series premieres on CBS on July 9, and before the show's debut, we're getting a sneak peek at the 11 singles looking for love on TV.

Love Island, currently airing its fifth season in the U.K., centers on a group of "Islanders" embarking on a summer of love. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up or risk being dumped from the island, while new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists put them to the test. Throughout the series, viewers will have an opportunity to shape events on screen, and will eventually reward one lucky couple with a cash prize.

See who's heading to the villa in Fiji below:

Elizabeth Weber

Age 24

New York, New York

Advertising Exec

Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg

Age 21

Los Angeles, California

Marketing Student

Looking for a guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.

Celebrity crush: The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.

Mallory Santic

Age 25

Vancouver, Washington

Analyst for Nike

Looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: loud chewer

Alana Morrison

Age 21

New Haven, Connecticut

College Student

She’s never had a boyfriend so she’s looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Alexandra Stewart

Age 25

Los Angeles, California

Publicist

Looking for someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he’s tall.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Kyra Green

Age 22

Los Angeles, California

Musician

Looking for that special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Cashel Barnett

Age 27

Sacramento, California

Model and Musician

His dream girl is someone funny!

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Yamen Sanders

Age 24

Los Angeles, California

Real Estate Agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Michael Yi

Age 29

Miami, Florida

Model

While he can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Weston Richey

Age 25

Dallas, Texas

Photographer

He’s looking for someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.

Fun fact: He built his own house!

Zac Mirabelli

Age 22

Chicago, Illinois

Grocery Store Cashier

Looking for a trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses. Fans can participate in the excitement with the Love Island app, which includes exclusive content, messages and all the gossip from inside the Villa -- as well as ways to shake things up.

Love Island premieres with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. New one-hour episodes will continue every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7.

