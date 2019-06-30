'Love Island' Heads to the US -- Meet the Cast of the Dating Series!
Love Island is heading stateside!
The US version of the international reality series premieres on CBS on July 9, and before the show's debut, we're getting a sneak peek at the 11 singles looking for love on TV.
Love Island, currently airing its fifth season in the U.K., centers on a group of "Islanders" embarking on a summer of love. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up or risk being dumped from the island, while new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists put them to the test. Throughout the series, viewers will have an opportunity to shape events on screen, and will eventually reward one lucky couple with a cash prize.
See who's heading to the villa in Fiji below:
Elizabeth Weber
Age 24
New York, New York
Advertising Exec
Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes
Caroline "Caro" Viehweg
Age 21
Los Angeles, California
Marketing Student
Looking for a guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.
Celebrity crush: The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.
Mallory Santic
Age 25
Vancouver, Washington
Analyst for Nike
Looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: loud chewer
Alana Morrison
Age 21
New Haven, Connecticut
College Student
She’s never had a boyfriend so she’s looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.
Alexandra Stewart
Age 25
Los Angeles, California
Publicist
Looking for someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he’s tall.
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth
Kyra Green
Age 22
Los Angeles, California
Musician
Looking for that special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp
Cashel Barnett
Age 27
Sacramento, California
Model and Musician
His dream girl is someone funny!
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey
Yamen Sanders
Age 24
Los Angeles, California
Real Estate Agent
Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose
Michael Yi
Age 29
Miami, Florida
Model
While he can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner
Weston Richey
Age 25
Dallas, Texas
Photographer
He’s looking for someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.
Fun fact: He built his own house!
Zac Mirabelli
Age 22
Chicago, Illinois
Grocery Store Cashier
Looking for a trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams
Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses. Fans can participate in the excitement with the Love Island app, which includes exclusive content, messages and all the gossip from inside the Villa -- as well as ways to shake things up.
Love Island premieres with a special 90-minute episode on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. New one-hour episodes will continue every weeknight through Wednesday, Aug. 7.
