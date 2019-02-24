ET Is Live for Oscars Post-Show: Here's How to Watch!

ET Live is hosting this year's hottest Oscars after-party -- and you're invited!

Immediately following the Academy Awards -- at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT, if the telecast doesn't run long -- tune in as the crew goes live for our big post-show celebration, breaking down all of the acceptance speeches, musical performances and viral moments of the night.

The post-show caps off ET Live's complete coverage of Hollywood's biggest night, which included a crash course on this year's major awards, spotlights on notable nominees, expert predictions and more in the days leading up to the big night, plus day-of reporting on the best red carpet moments and fashion moments.

This year's Academy Awards is sure to be one of the most talked -- and tweeted -- about nights of the year, and ET Live is here to make sure you don't miss a thing!

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2019: Everything You Need to Know

Oscar Predictions 2019: Who Will Win in Every Category

Looking Back on the 1989 Oscars, the Last Time The Academy Awards Had No Host

Related Gallery