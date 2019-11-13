ET Live is officially on Pluto TV!

If you can't get enough news from Entertainment Tonight, you can now catch our 24/7, live streaming network by downloading the free Pluto TV app and tuning in to channel 120.

From the latest in movies and TV to hot new celebrity couples, our hosts -- Denny Directo, Cassie DiLaura, Jason Carter, Melicia Johnson and Tanner Thomason -- have it covered, any time of the day or night. ET Live also features behind-the-scenes exclusives, awards show coverage and interviews from the red carpet, along with celebrity fashion, beauty and lifestyle trends.

And Pluto TV isn't the only place to watch. Here's where else you can stream, no matter where your day takes you:

1. Your TV: You can watch ET Live on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, or find us your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET Live is also available as a live streaming channel within your CBS All Access subscription service available on all devices and platforms, as well as within CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming service. The best part -- all of this is free!

2. Your phone or tablet: Watch on either your Android or iOS devices through the ET Live app, which you can download from the Google Play store or Apple App Store.

3. Right here: We'll always be live over on ETLive.com.

You can keep up with all the latest updates from ET Live on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Entertainment Tonight' Wins Its 4th Daytime Emmy Award!

'Entertainment Tonight's' Kevin Frazier Reflects on His Successful TV Career (Exclusive)

Entertainment Tonight Establishes Bonnie Tiegel Memorial Scholarship Program

Related Gallery