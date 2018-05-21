ET Obsessions: ‘Solo,’ Laura Dern in ‘The Tale,’ BTS and More!

Here at ET, we’re obsessed with all things pop culture -- and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:



Admittedly, we were a bit worried about the latest Star Wars spinoff when it was revealed that Ron Howard was replacing directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller well into the production of the film and later, rumors that an acting coach had been hired to help Alden Ehrenreich improve his performance as a young Han Solo. Luckily, any apprehensions about the film were mostly unjustified. As Ashley Crossan writes in her review, “Solo is not the Star Wars story you are anticipating. It's a fun, unexpectedly bold adventure that reaches edges of the Star Wars galaxy never thought imaginable on the big screen.” Ehrenreich delivers, but it’s Donald Glover who steals every scene as Lando Calrissian. “In fact, some of the biggest laughs of any Star Wars film to date come courtesy of Lando and his sassy droid and co-pilot, L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge),” Crossan continues. “Let's just say she is...not shy.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) is in theaters May 25.

Why We’re Obsessed With The Gospel According to André

Longtime fashion editor Andre Leon Talley is the subject of a new documentary by director Kate Novack and producer Andrew Rossi, who directed 2016’s The First Monday in May. The new film exames Talley’s humble upbringing in the South and his legacy as a longtime fashion journalist, breaking ground as a black man in a predominantly white industry. Framed by the 2016 presidential election, Talley’s journey becomes a meditation on race, community and what it meant for the journalist to leave one world behind for another. And just like his notable appearances in a string of other fashion documentaries -- from The September Issue to House of Z -- and his time as judge on America’s Next Top Model, Talley provides great, quotable talking head.

The Gospel According to André(Magnolia Pictures) is in theaters May 25.

Why We’re Obsessed With The Tale

The Laura Dern-aissance continues with The Tale, filmmaker Jennifer Fox’s harrowing exploration of her own sexual abuse. Dern portrays Fox, who re-examines her first sexual relationship after coming across a middle school short story, realizing that her memories may have just been idealized stories she told herself. The film pushes the boundaries of conventional filmmaking, creating a dialogue between the present and Fox’s memories. After earning rave reviews at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, the movie was picked up by HBO, which surely means that Dern will build off last year’s Emmy win for Big Little Lies with at least another nomination for her performance here. In addition to Dern, the film is rounded out by strong performances by Isabelle Nélisse, Ellen Burstyn, Jason Ritter and Elizabeth Debicki.

The Talepremieres May 26 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Why We’re Obsessed With Love Yourself: Tear from BTS

Released over the weekend, Love Yourself: Tear is the third Korean-language album from BTS, the wildly successful K-pop boy band. The group celebrated in a big way at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, where they performed the lead single, “Fake Love,” and stole the red carpet with their fashionable ensembles. The concept album, meanwhile, is the group’s most personal yet, exploring pains of separation and depression. “This time around, it's about honesty and love,” RM explained in an interview with ET. “Sometimes we just turn away from some sort of situations, because in love and life, it's not like a fairy tale. We always have a dark side, so we want to talk about, like, the dark sides of love.” For all its darkness, the acclaimed album is an addictive blend of EDM, '90s hip-hop and pop.

Love Yourself: Tear(Big Hit Entertainment) is out now.

Why We’re Obsessed With Do This for Me by Eliza Kennedy

From Kennedy, the author behind the 2016 breakout I Take You, comes a delicious, new beach read about a divorce. Successful litigator Raney Moore’s life is upended when she discovers her husband, Aaron, has slept with another woman. Almost immediately, she exacts the most extreme revenge by moving out, canceling credit cards and even hacking his Twitter account. But as soon as the flames die down, Raney comes to regret some of her decisions and wonders if she wants Aaron back. Be sure to add this bitterly funny novel to the growing stack of summer reads.

Do This for Me(Crown) is out now.

--Additional writing and reporting by Ashley Crossan and Denny Directo.

