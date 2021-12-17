'ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow' Is Coming to Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is getting the ET treatment. ET's Cassie DiLaura is set to host ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow on Paramount+, which will give a behind-the-scenes look at TV’s #1 show.

The new series will feature unseen footage and interviews with the stars and co-creator of Yellowstone to dive into the show's latest episodes.

The first installment of ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow will drop Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, and is tied to Yellowstone #408. In addition to stories from the set, viewers will get a sneak peek at the last episode before the epic season 4 finale. The second installment will debut Sunday, Dec. 26.

ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow will be available alongside the premiere episode of the new Paramount+ original series 1883, which serves as an origin story for Yellowstone.

When ET spoke with 1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, McGraw gushed over getting to work with his real-life wife.

"I can't imagine spending five months, especially as hard as we are working with six days a week, I can't imagine her not being there with me," he said. "Being able to work together and do the same thing and feed off each other and talk about it and give each other feedback -- and criticism too when it needs to be there."

