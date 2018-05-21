ET Will Be Liveblogging the 'Dancing With the Stars' Finale

After three short weeks of fierce competition, Dancing With the Stars: Athletes is officially coming to an end!

It's the fourth and final week, and after dancing twice on the dance competition show tonight, Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon or Josh Norman will be named this season's mirrorball champion.

It will surely be a night to remember, as all 10 contestants and their pro partners will be back in the ballroom, returning for one last chance to dance during the shortened season.

In the meantime, here's what the finalists and their pro partners will be dancing to:

For their first dance:

Adam Rippon & Jenna Johnson

Jazz, "Anything You Can Do" from Annie Get Your Gun, the new Broadway cast recording

Josh Norman & Sharna Burgess

Foxtrot, "Conqueror" by Empire cast, featuring Estelle and Jussie Smollett

Tonya Harding & Sasha Farber

Viennese Waltz, "The Time of My Life" by David Cook

For their freestyle:

Adam & Jenna

"Scooby Doo Pa Pa" by DJ Kass

Josh & Sharna

"Walk on Water" by Thirty Seconds to Mars

Tonya & Sasha Farber

"I Will Survive" by The Pussycat Dolls

