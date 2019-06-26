Etika, YouTube Star, Cause of Death Is Ruled Suicide by Drowning

YouTube star Etika was found dead on Monday in New York. He was 29.

The body of Etika, whose real name was Desmond Amofah, was found in the East River near the South Street Seaport after he was reported missing on June 19. Authorities have ruled his cause of death as suicide by drowning.



The New York Police Department also confirmed Etika's death on Twitter.

According to the BBC, Etika’s belongings were found on the Manhattan Bridge, and he had uploaded a video addressing suicide, which now appears to have been deleted.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Etika rose to fame with his posts about video games, particularly Nintendo releases, but raised concern in April after posting tweets about suicide.

His final words to me... damn this hit me hard. pic.twitter.com/OL1io5YPKy — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 25, 2019

Following the news, friends took to social media to pay tribute, with fellow YouTuber Keemstar sharing a video of Etika's last message to him.

