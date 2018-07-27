YouTube Star Hannah Hart Engaged to Girlfriend Ella Mielniczenko

Hannah Hart is settling down!

The My Drunk Kitchen star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she popped the question with longtime girlfriend Ella Mielniczenko.

“#enGAYged 💍I proposed! She said yes!” she captioned several photos of them together, some showing Ella’s engagement ring. “There were many wonderful and hilarious details involved and we will share them all, but right now I just really needed to tell you guys and didn't want to wait anymore. We will do a whole video about it and tell the whole story. But right now is just to share the exciting news!!! We are gonna get married, babyyyy!!”

Hart also shared a brief clip in the post in which she asked her new fiancée to describe how she’s feeling.

“I’m just so happy and shocked,” she replied. “I can’t believe it. I love you so much.” We’re going to guess the proposal went down at the beach because another image in the post includes a closer look at the ring along with a stunning ocean sunset in the background.

Around the same time Hart posted the exciting news on Instagram, she also shared a new video on YouTube, where she updated fans on her projects, as well as taking the time to tell them about Ella.

“And now that we’re engaged, I realized that I haven’t taken the time to tell you guys what Ella means to me. You know, she’s in a lot of videos on the channel. We live together. We have two beautiful cats,” she said. “You know, there’s the love and the romance and the beauty and the attraction, and all those good things. And there’s also just this solid trust that we’ve built -- actively.”

Get more news on Hart in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato's New YouTube Documentary Moving Forward After Apparent Overdose

'Sideswiped': Rosanna Arquette Brings the Laughs in New YouTube Comedy (Exclusive)

Dylan O'Brien Pokes Fun at His Post-'Teen Wolf' Career In First YouTube Video in 8 Years

Related Gallery