Etika, YouTube Star, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing
YouTube star Etika was found dead on Monday in New York. He was 29.
The star, whose real name was Desmond Amofah, was found after being reported missing on June 19.
The New York Police Department also confirmed the death on Twitter.
According to the BBC, Etika’s belongings were found on the Manhattan Bridge, and he had uploaded a video addressing suicide, which now appears to have been deleted.
Etika rose to fame with his posts about video games, particularly Nintendo releases.
He raised concern in April after posting tweets about suicide.
Following the news, friends took to social media to pay tribute, with fellow YouTuber Keemstar sharing a video of Etika's last message to him.
